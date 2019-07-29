Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys Shares of 1,164 PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,948,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,937,000 after buying an additional 104,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 87.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,819,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,796,000 after buying an additional 1,319,222 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,370,000 after buying an additional 243,762 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth $57,524,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,584,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,332,000 after buying an additional 78,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

PBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 1,609,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.95 per share, for a total transaction of $46,603,594.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $950,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,646,322.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PBF traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $27.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,265. PBF Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $53.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.79. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.61.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

