Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys Shares of 4,350 Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zynga during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynga during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynga during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Zynga during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

In related news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $252,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 670,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,020.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 36,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $224,099.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,962.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,298 shares of company stock valued at $991,435 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZNGA traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,910,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,676,722. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Zynga Inc has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $6.55.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.45 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zynga Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on shares of Fortis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush set a $8.00 price target on shares of Zynga and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.72.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.