Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $52,000 in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 894 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 202.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 198.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 18.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 44.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SSNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.78. The stock had a trading volume of 12,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,135. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.96 and a 52-week high of $67.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 164.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow acquired 17,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 10,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $607,344.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,646 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

