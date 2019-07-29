Machina Capital S.A.S. Trims Holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lowered its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $102.88. 2,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $104.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.05.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.22. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 53.15%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMG. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Fortis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.03.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

