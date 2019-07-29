Magnet (MAG) Price Down 30.8% This Week

Magnet (CURRENCY:MAG) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Magnet coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, Magnet has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. Magnet has a market cap of $61,572.00 and $77.00 worth of Magnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Magnet alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 149.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000459 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Impact (IMX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Magnet

Magnet (CRYPTO:MAG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Magnet’s total supply is 40,542,939 coins and its circulating supply is 40,292,939 coins. The official website for Magnet is magnetwork.io. Magnet’s official Twitter account is @magnetwork_io. The Reddit community for Magnet is /r/magnetwork_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Magnet

Magnet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Magnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Magnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.