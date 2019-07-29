MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 2.0% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 81.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 260.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered Barrick Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.03.

In related news, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 31,250 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.79, for a total transaction of $15,055,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BLK traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $477.01. 28 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,007. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $465.86. The company has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.79 and a 1-year high of $509.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 30.25%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

