MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $214,000. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $694,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 16.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,897,000 after buying an additional 38,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $86.42. 106,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,857. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.47. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.32 and a 52 week high of $88.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Paychex had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The company had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 19,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $1,685,640.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,901,302.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 14,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $1,292,116.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,469,263.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,735 shares of company stock worth $9,592,477 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

