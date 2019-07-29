MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 277.1% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 161.0% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on United Parcel Service to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.82.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $159,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.22. 13,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,404,961. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.89 and a 12 month high of $125.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.17. The company has a market capitalization of $103.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

