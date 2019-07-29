MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,385,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,245,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176,020 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,653,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $740,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,549 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,619 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,010,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 8,546,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,177,000 after acquiring an additional 311,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.21. 7,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,928,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.01. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $67.41 and a one year high of $79.47. The stock has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.27.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America set a $10.00 target price on shares of HEXO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

