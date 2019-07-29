MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Invests $932,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 38,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,552,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,462,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.38. 3,093,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,014,861. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $125.81 and a 12 month high of $173.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

