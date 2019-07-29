MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 2.4% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 4,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 8,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 160.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 40.0% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Apple to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.82.

NASDAQ EXAS traded down $14.57 on Monday, reaching $103.35. 3,505,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,617. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.99 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.96. EXACT Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $121.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 8.39.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $162.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.07 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 41.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

