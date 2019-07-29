MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 995 Shares of iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index (BMV:IGF)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index (BMV:IGF) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGF. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index by 121.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index by 690.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index stock remained flat at $$45.72 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773 shares, compared to its average volume of 182. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.01. iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index has a 52-week low of $791.37 and a 52-week high of $887.23.

