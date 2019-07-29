Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) Short Interest Update

Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 563,500 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the June 15th total of 650,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 490,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of MARA traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Marathon Patent Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 239.43% and a negative net margin of 737.26%.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile

Marathon Patent Group, Inc is an IP licensing and commercialization company. It acquires and manages IP rights from a variety of sources, including large and small corporations, universities and other IP owners. Marathon Patent Group was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

