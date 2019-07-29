Marquette Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Marquette Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,932,000 after buying an additional 39,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 10,971 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $555,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.96. The company had a trading volume of 11,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,577. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.98. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

