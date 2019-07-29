Marquette Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,251,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,459,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,572,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,167,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,897,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,094,013,000 after acquiring an additional 422,625 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $946,280,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,089,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $845,574,000 after acquiring an additional 71,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $74,450.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,606.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.21, for a total transaction of $13,855,298.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,193 shares in the company, valued at $82,562,149.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,488 shares of company stock worth $14,600,474. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $288.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,024. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $208.34 and a one year high of $305.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $114.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of AGL Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $330.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.55.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

