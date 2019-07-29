Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 82,000 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 1,266.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 1,140.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRVL. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of MRVL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.22. The stock had a trading volume of 167,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,987,914. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

In other news, Director Oleg Khaykin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $238,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,243.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 28,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $682,346.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,057 shares of company stock worth $8,299,646 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

