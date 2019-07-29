Masco (NYSE:MAS) Given a $45.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price objective on Masco (NYSE:MAS) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MAS. Raymond James set a $240.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $46.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.76.

MAS stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.27. The company had a trading volume of 59,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,401. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03. Masco has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $42.58. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.74.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Masco had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 792.80%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masco will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,449,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,039,744,000 after buying an additional 720,806 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Masco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,314,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,517,000 after buying an additional 24,690 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,821,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,533,000 after buying an additional 252,240 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $95,517,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,095,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,673,000 after buying an additional 1,480,245 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

