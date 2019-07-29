Masco (NYSE:MAS) PT Set at $50.00 by Raymond James

Masco (NYSE:MAS) received a $50.00 target price from stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MAS. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $46.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.76.

Shares of MAS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,401. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.74. Masco has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $42.58.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Masco had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 792.80%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Masco by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,449,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,039,744,000 after purchasing an additional 720,806 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Masco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,314,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,517,000 after acquiring an additional 24,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Masco by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,821,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,533,000 after acquiring an additional 252,240 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,517,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Masco by 91.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,095,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,245 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

