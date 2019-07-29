Masco (NYSE:MAS) Shares Gap Down to $41.50

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.83, but opened at $41.50. Masco shares last traded at $40.94, with a volume of 87,720 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Raymond James set a $240.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price objective on 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 price objective on W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.41.

Get Masco alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.94.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 792.80% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,868,000 after acquiring an additional 88,509 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $885,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Masco (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.