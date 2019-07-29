Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) Short Interest Update

Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 697,600 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the June 15th total of 856,900 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In other Mastercraft Boat news, insider Patrick May bought 4,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $100,691.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,200.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick A. Brightbill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $104,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,091.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Mastercraft Boat by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Mastercraft Boat by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Mastercraft Boat by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercraft Boat during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Mastercraft Boat during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCFT stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.76. The stock had a trading volume of 232,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,771. The firm has a market cap of $313.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.81. Mastercraft Boat has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $39.50.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.72 million. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 73.69% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercraft Boat will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. B. Riley set a $6.00 price objective on Intevac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Franco Nevada from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

