Matthew L. Trerotola Sells 18,589 Shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Stock

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 18,589 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $529,972.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,970.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CFX traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.14. The company had a trading volume of 679,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,815. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Colfax Corp has a one year low of $18.95 and a one year high of $37.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.96.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Colfax had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Colfax Corp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Colfax by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,952,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268,182 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Colfax by 427.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,824,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,164,000 after buying an additional 1,478,724 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Colfax during the 1st quarter worth $30,060,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Colfax by 1,239.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,036,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,670,000 after buying an additional 959,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Colfax by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,854,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,552,000 after buying an additional 722,975 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Colfax in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 target price on Colfax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.81.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

