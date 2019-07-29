MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.98. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 825 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on MCAN Mortgage from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $384.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.91.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.10. On average, equities analysts predict that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP)

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

