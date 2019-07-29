McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,737,900 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the June 15th total of 48,082,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days. Approximately 24.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDR. Zacks Investment Research cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of McDermott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDermott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of McDermott International in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in McDermott International during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDermott International during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

MDR traded down $2.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.11. 211,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322,524. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. McDermott International has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $20.63.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. McDermott International had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 33.44%. McDermott International’s revenue was up 263.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McDermott International will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

