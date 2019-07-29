Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given a $230.00 Price Target at Barclays

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) has been given a $230.00 target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Apple to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.36.

MCD traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,026,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,562. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.96. Mcdonald’s has a 1 year low of $153.13 and a 1 year high of $218.96. The company has a market capitalization of $164.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 95.31% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 40,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total value of $8,018,187.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,547.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 38,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.21, for a total value of $7,560,288.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,758.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,449 shares of company stock worth $20,458,931. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 330.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

