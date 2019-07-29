Measurable Data Token (MDT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.53 Million

Measurable Data Token (CURRENCY:MDT) traded up 23.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 29th. Measurable Data Token has a total market cap of $3.53 million and $2.95 million worth of Measurable Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Measurable Data Token has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. One Measurable Data Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $20.33, $24.68 and $18.94.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Measurable Data Token

MDT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2015. Measurable Data Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 524,384,069 coins. The Reddit community for Measurable Data Token is /r/MeasurableDataToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Measurable Data Token’s official Twitter account is @MeasurableData and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Measurable Data Token is www.mdt.co.

Measurable Data Token Coin Trading

Measurable Data Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Measurable Data Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Measurable Data Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Measurable Data Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

