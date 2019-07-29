Mechanics Bank Trust Department Buys 252 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,918 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Comcast were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $753,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Comcast by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,793 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Comcast by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 36,827 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Comcast by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$83.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays set a $46.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.06.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $70,523.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $44.49 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $45.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

