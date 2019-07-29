Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPTS. CWM LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,749,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,060,000 after purchasing an additional 625,930 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,068,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 527,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,613,000 after purchasing an additional 353,032 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,474,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,844,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $29.92 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.94.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.