Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 611.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $89.18 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $89.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.71.

