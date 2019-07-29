Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $6.35 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 1.4% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,936,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,396,803,000 after purchasing an additional 148,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $1,235,719,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,778,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,115,989,000 after purchasing an additional 345,982 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,877,915 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $716,891,000 after purchasing an additional 626,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,088,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $702,965,000 after purchasing an additional 626,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tesla from $97.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Wajax in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$19.50 price objective on Heroux Devtek and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.58.

ORCL opened at $58.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $195.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $5,356,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP W Corey West sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $5,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,956,250 shares of company stock worth $109,889,375 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.