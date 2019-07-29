Medifast (NYSE:MED) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED) in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Medifast stock opened at $114.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.68. Medifast has a 52-week low of $106.31 and a 52-week high of $260.98.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $165.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.48 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 57.73%. Medifast’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

In other Medifast news, Director Carl E. Sassano sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $122,349.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,980.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Medifast during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in Medifast by 853.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Medifast by 22.0% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Medifast by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 7.2% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

