MediShares Price Tops $0.0087 (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 29th. MediShares has a total market cap of $6.43 million and $484,535.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediShares token can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io and OTCBTC. Over the last seven days, MediShares has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MediShares alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00282897 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010498 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.96 or 0.01533270 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00118098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00022405 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000577 BTC.

MediShares Profile

MediShares’ launch date was December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 741,294,311 tokens. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org.

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OTCBTC and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MediShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.