Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

Melcor REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$21.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.83.

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$17.94 million for the quarter.

