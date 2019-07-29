Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $59.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

“We are currently modeling non-GAAP EPS of $1.75 on revenue of $1.014 billion in FY/19.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Shares of MMSI opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.42. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $66.34.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.58 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nolan E. Karras sold 4,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $243,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $487,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $114,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $844,820. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 403,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,027,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 5,241.7% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 128,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 4.1% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 10.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

