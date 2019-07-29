Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Down 2.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)’s stock price traded down 2.3% on Monday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as $39.11 and last traded at $40.05, 31,119 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 647,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Nolan E. Karras sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $243,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $114,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $844,820. 4.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.24.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.58 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

