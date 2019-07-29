Mesoblast (ASX:MSB) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.45

Mesoblast limited (ASX:MSB)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and traded as low as $1.49. Mesoblast shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 249,933 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $745.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Mesoblast Company Profile (ASX:MSB)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.