Metadium Price Hits $0.0170 (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Metadium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Kucoin and Coinsuper. Metadium has a market cap of $21.17 million and $383,943.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00282163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.72 or 0.01516490 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00117809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00022060 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Metadium Token Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com.

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bytex, Kucoin, Coinsuper and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

