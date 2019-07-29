Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) Short Interest Update

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the June 15th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MCB traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $43.52. 6,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,042. Metropolitan Bank has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The company has a market cap of $369.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.69.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $25.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gerard A. Perri sold 2,625 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $108,018.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 335,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 34.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 142,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 36,434 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 12.8% in the first quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 57,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

