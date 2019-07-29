Meyer Handelman Co. Lowers Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 263,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.7% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $32,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its position in Chevron by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CKW Financial Group grew its position in Chevron by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Chevron by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup set a $13.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of United Continental in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a $144.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.72.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.49. 91,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,203,970. The company has a market capitalization of $236.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $128.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.77.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $255,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,135.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,239,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,007,621 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.