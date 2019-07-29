MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Analysts at Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MGP. Deutsche Bank cut Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Secureworks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €117.00 ($136.05) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on from GBX 1,430 ($18.69) to GBX 1,560 ($20.38) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

MGM Growth Properties stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.42. 75,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,738. MGM Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $33.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.68.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $271.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.07 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 6.73%. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Smith acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.14 per share, with a total value of $62,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,623.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at $37,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 471.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 308.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

