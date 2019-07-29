MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given a $32.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has been assigned a $32.00 price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MGM. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura set a $29.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $112.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PROS from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.62.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.43. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.40.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 1,139,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $29,412,543.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $20,320,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,320,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,117,360 shares of company stock worth $161,200,100 over the last quarter. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1,113.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

