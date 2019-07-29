Micromines (MICRO) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Micromines token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox, Bilaxy and Crex24. Micromines has a market cap of $14,354.00 and approximately $3,172.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Micromines has traded 59.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00281808 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.73 or 0.01522037 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000872 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00117761 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00022084 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000683 BTC.

About Micromines

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,499,887,606 tokens. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken. The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines. Micromines’ official website is micromines.co.

Buying and Selling Micromines

Micromines can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Micromines should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Micromines using one of the exchanges listed above.

