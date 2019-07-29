Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $775.22 Million

Equities analysts expect that Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) will announce $775.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Middleby’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $786.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $758.90 million. Middleby reported sales of $668.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Middleby will report full-year sales of $3.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Middleby.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. Middleby had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MIDD. Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded ZIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, CL King upgraded Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

MIDD stock traded down $3.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.91. 334,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,584. Middleby has a 12 month low of $96.65 and a 12 month high of $142.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Middleby by 1.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,428,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,839,000 after acquiring an additional 37,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Middleby by 0.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,845,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,975,000 after acquiring an additional 14,143 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Middleby by 136.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 858,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,630,000 after acquiring an additional 495,516 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $46,540,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Middleby by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 444,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Middleby (MIDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.