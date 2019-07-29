Millennium Investment & Acquisitn (OTCMKTS:MILC) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Millennium Investment & Acquisitn Co Inc (OTCMKTS:MILC) rose 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.44, approximately 3,548 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 22,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.45.

Millennium Investment & Acquisitn Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MILC)

Millennium India Acquisition Company Inc is a close-ended investment company. The firm primarily intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, or other similar transaction with one or more businesses that have operations primarily in India. It seeks to invest in companies operating in the financial services sector, healthcare, infrastructure and consumer, retail, and hospitality sectors.

