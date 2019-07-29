Minco Silver (TSE:MSV) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.59

Minco Silver Co. (TSE:MSV) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and traded as high as $0.73. Minco Silver shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 12,300 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 64.78 and a quick ratio of 44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00.

About Minco Silver (TSE:MSV)

Minco Silver Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mineral resource projects. Its principal properties include the Fuwan Silver project, which contains three exploration permits covering a total area of 125.74 square kilometers; and the Changkeng Gold project, which are located in Guangdong Province, the People's Republic of China.

