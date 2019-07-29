MinexCoin Trading Down 6.8% This Week (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. In the last week, MinexCoin has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One MinexCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0664 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, Exmo and HitBTC. MinexCoin has a total market cap of $380,218.00 and approximately $65,392.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MinexCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00282257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.46 or 0.01523153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00117911 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00022018 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About MinexCoin

MinexCoin (CRYPTO:MNX) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,364,830 coins and its circulating supply is 5,725,040 coins. The official website for MinexCoin is minexcoin.com. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, Exmo and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MinexCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MinexCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.