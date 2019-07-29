Mixin Price Hits $212.75 on Top Exchanges (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Mixin token can currently be bought for approximately $212.75 or 0.02234828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. Mixin has a market cap of $96.75 million and approximately $828,278.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mixin has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000320 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010498 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mixin Token Profile

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 454,756 tokens. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

