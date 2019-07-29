Mobeus Income & Growth VCT (LON:MIX) Shares Down 1.6%

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT PLC (LON:MIX)’s share price was down 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 60.50 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 60.50 ($0.79), approximately 10,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 4,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50 ($0.80).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 61.50.

About Mobeus Income & Growth VCT (LON:MIX)

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Plc is a venture capital trust which specializes in investments in mature stage investments in unquoted companies. However, it can co-invest in larger mature unquoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the United Kingdom. It initially invests from £0.02 million ($0.03 million) to £1 million ($1.56 million) in its portfolio companies.

