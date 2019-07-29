Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,026,700 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the June 15th total of 1,282,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Mobile Mini by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Mobile Mini by 404.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Mobile Mini by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 7,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MINI. BidaskClub downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Noble Financial raised McClatchy to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

NASDAQ MINI traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $34.43. 330,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,121. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.80. Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $29.46 and a 12 month high of $46.30. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Mobile Mini had a positive return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $150.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Mobile Mini’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mobile Mini will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.07%.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

