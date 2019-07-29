Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) Given a $41.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 price objective on Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial raised McClatchy to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of MINI traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.13. 1,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,007. Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $29.46 and a 52 week high of $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.66.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Mobile Mini had a positive return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $150.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mobile Mini will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.07%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 641.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 130,023 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth about $435,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 19,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

