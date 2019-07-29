Moin 24 Hour Volume Hits $740.00 (MOIN)

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Moin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptopia, Livecoin and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Moin has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. Moin has a total market cap of $159,392.00 and $740.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Moin Profile

Moin (CRYPTO:MOIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 8,509,173 coins. The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Moin Coin Trading

Moin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, C-CEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

